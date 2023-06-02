Home » Friday’s gossip: Messi, Benzema, Modric, Rice, Kovacic, Colwill
Sports

Friday’s gossip: Messi, Benzema, Modric, Rice, Kovacic, Colwill

by admin
Friday’s gossip: Messi, Benzema, Modric, Rice, Kovacic, Colwill

Inter Miami have offered Lionel Messi 50m euros per year (£42.9m) to spend four seasons in the MLS after the Argentina forward, 35, leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Sport)external-link

France forward Karim Benzema, 35, will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad when his Real Madrid contract expires this month. (ESPN)external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has also told Real Madrid he intends to accept an offer of 120m euros (£103m) to play in Saudi Arabia for the next three seasons. (Okdiary via Sport)external-link

Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror)external-link

West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munichwith Arsenal and Manchester United most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail)external-link

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Insider)external-link

Celtic’s Australian boss Ange Postecoglou could be confirmed as Tottenham’s new manager as early as next week. (Sun)external-link

English manager Sam Allardyce, 68, will not get a new deal to stay at Leeds after failing to keep them up in his four games in charge. (Telegraph)external-link

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is highly unlikely to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent this summer and the Portugal full-back, 29, does not want to play in England anymore – for City or Premier League runners-up Arsenal. (Evening Newspaper – in German)external-link

See also  Argentina-Panama, over a million 'queuing' for tickets - Football

Bayern are set to entertain offers for Germany wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, both 27, this summer, as well as Senegal forward Sadio Mane – just a year after signing the 31-year-old from Liverpool. (mail via image)external-link

Chelsea have turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who has spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail)external-link

Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Chelsea’s English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 23. (Standard)external-link

Atalanta want a fee of 60m euros (about £52m) this summer in order to part with Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Denmark striker who has been targeted by Manchester United. (Football Insider)external-link

Wolves have joined West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa on the trail of Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Sun)external-link

Barcelona want to sell Spain forward Ansu Fatu this summer, but the 20-year-old is currently against a promised move to Wolvesin exchange for 30m euros (£26m) plus their Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26. (Sport)external-link

Napoli are ready to go head to head with AC Milan for Arsenal’s 21-year-old American forward Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window. (Mirror)external-link

Spain forward Marco Asensio, 27, has decided to join Paris St-Germain when his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Mirror back page
Mirror back page

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

The cobblers punished Vyškov’s mistake and are a...

Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen thinks Red Bull...

Austria’s 3×3 women sensational in the World Cup...

Phil Neville: Inter Miami sack coach after 10...

Boston, Stevens confirms coach Mazzulla

The NBA will be won by 5 different...

where Hojlund and Asensio go

At Roland-Garros, three years in a row without...

Brescia relegated to Serie C, smoke bombs and...

Sinner collapse, he is out of Roland Garros:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy