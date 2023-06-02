Friday’s gossip: Messi, Benzema, Modric, Rice, Kovacic, Colwill

Inter Miami have offered Lionel Messi 50m euros per year (£42.9m) to spend four seasons in the MLS after the Argentina forward, 35, leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Sport) external-link

France forward Karim Benzema, 35, will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad when his Real Madrid contract expires this month. (ESPN) external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, has also told Real Madrid he intends to accept an offer of 120m euros (£103m) to play in Saudi Arabia for the next three seasons. (Okdiary via Sport) external-link

Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror) external-link

West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer as he prepares to snub a move to Bayern Munichwith Arsenal and Manchester United most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic’s Australian boss Ange Postecoglou could be confirmed as Tottenham’s new manager as early as next week. (Sun) external-link

English manager Sam Allardyce, 68, will not get a new deal to stay at Leeds after failing to keep them up in his four games in charge. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is highly unlikely to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent this summer and the Portugal full-back, 29, does not want to play in England anymore – for City or Premier League runners-up Arsenal. (Evening Newspaper – in German) external-link

Bayern are set to entertain offers for Germany wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, both 27, this summer, as well as Senegal forward Sadio Mane – just a year after signing the 31-year-old from Liverpool. (mail via image) external-link

Chelsea have turned down a £30m bid from Brighton for 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who has spent the season on loan with the Seagulls. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan are pushing hard to sign Chelsea’s English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, 23. (Standard) external-link

Atalanta want a fee of 60m euros (about £52m) this summer in order to part with Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Denmark striker who has been targeted by Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves have joined West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa on the trail of Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona want to sell Spain forward Ansu Fatu this summer, but the 20-year-old is currently against a promised move to Wolvesin exchange for 30m euros (£26m) plus their Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26. (Sport) external-link

Napoli are ready to go head to head with AC Milan for Arsenal’s 21-year-old American forward Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Spain forward Marco Asensio, 27, has decided to join Paris St-Germain when his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link