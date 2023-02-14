At the beginning it was thought of a bad season. A trivial flu with a cold. Instead today the test revealed that the queen consort Camilla (75 years old), wife of Charles III (74 years old) has Covid. The news immediately triggered the alarm about a possible contagion of the king. The spouses have in fact been removed to two different wings of Buckingham Palace and from tomorrow even King Charles III will undergo daily investigations to find out if he has contracted the same virus.

Last Sunday Camilla had been forced to cancel a visit to the West Midlands, central England, due to – it was said – “a bad season”, as Buckingham Palace had communicated. It was the first stop in official duties since she had assumed the new title.

Camilla today, Monday 13 February, was expected in the English region for numerous engagements, including the celebration of the centenary of the Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham. According to a Palace spokesman, it is hoped that she will be able to recover as soon as possible for the series of appointments scheduled for this week. A year ago Camilla, when she was not yet queen consort, had already contracted Covid despite her being multi-vaccinated, and she had had to cancel public commitments for several days.

Also tomorrow, Camilla was also due to visit Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and volunteer group representatives. But the big deal was for Wednesday when the King and Queen were due to host a reception at Clarence House.