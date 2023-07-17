Home » Camilla turns 76, first birthday as queen. Carlo celebrates it with cannon salutes
Camilla turns 76, first birthday as queen. Carlo celebrates it with cannon salutes

by admin
Camilla turns 76, first birthday as queen. Carlo celebrates it with cannon salutes

LONDON. First birthday as queen for “Queen Camilla”. The consort of King Charles III, who ascended the British throne on 8 September 2002 upon the death of her mother, Elizabeth II, in fact turns 76 today, in good shape and greeted by the usual official tributes, two months after the solemn coronation with her husband in Westminster Abbey. Carlo, who is about a year younger than her, will turn 75 in November. For Camilla, at the behest of the sovereign, a special tribute entrusted to two different departments of honor of the cavalry and the royal artillery: charged with firing 41 and 62 cannon salvos in London respectively in deference to “His Majesty”, as announced by a Buckingham Palace press release.

An ad hoc greeting message also appeared on the palace website, accompanied by a new photographic portrait of the queen consort. Then, later, on the web profile of the princes of Wales, the greetings of Prince William, eldest son of Charles III and heir to the throne, and his wife Kate, now respectfully referred to by the full name of Catherine, arrived.

Camilla, flame of the current sovereign since her youth, has been close to the king for years, even when Charles was married to Lady Diana and their relationship was clandestine. She never gave up and over the years she has won the favor of the people. And she has carved out with difficulty, but with skill, an important role even in the family, despite the criticisms received by the rebel prince Harry, second son of the king, in the recent bestselling autobiography (embarrassing as well for Charles and especially for William) entitled “Spare”.

