CAN, Asian Cup, Copa America, Euro, Olympics: 2024, the year of football – Fofoot

Scheduled for summer 2023, the 34th CAN and the 18th Asian Cup of Nations will finally be played in 2024. The appointment was made with the 15th CAN Womenthe 48th America Cupl’Euro et the Games of the 33rd Olympiad to give a football flavor to the 25th anniversary of the 21st century.

CAN Women: Morocco, date still unknown

Hit by a violent earthquake, Morocco is going through difficult times. Finalists of the last CAN Feminine, his daughters will be keen to return the smile he wore when they reached the round of 16, like the Nigerians, in their first World Cup. THE Lionesses and the Falcons will also be the main favorites of this edition, alongside the South Africans, the title holders.

CAN: January 13 – February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast

In Ivory Coast, you will have to come and see. For the first time in history, the CAN will be played with a World Cup semi-finalist.

Fourth in Qatar, Morocco will confirm its meteoric progress. Senegal will want to keep its throne. Egypt dreams of an eighth coronation, Salah’s first. Nigeria and its offensive armada will have its fangs. Ghana will be twice as vengeful as Algeria, determined to restore its image. The DR Congo returns and its host will refuse to see the ” beautiful family “ steal the spotlight.

“Cameroon will be accommodated”, say Ivorian supporters, who will see the greatest African players, each under their flag, displaying their talents. Osimhen, Mané, Mahrez, Aboubakar, Onana, Percy Tau and other Shalulile among the Pachydermsthe best will definitely win.

Asian Nations Cup: January 12 – February 10, 2024, in Qatar

Minor, Asia is no longer a minor. Major, its nations have now taken a step forward.

The Saudi Pro League and its stars show the muscles of Saudi Arabia, coached by European champion Roberto Mancini. Led by Mitoma, Kubo and Kamada, Japan is playing an imperial game that Spain, Germany and Turkey have had the misfortune to experience. Kim Min Jae, Kang Lee and Heung Min Son will try to finally offer South Korea its third continental title, Australia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan’s Al Tamari in ambush.

Copa America: June 20 – July 16, 2024, in the United States

After its “Copa America – World Cup” double, Argentina is naturally favored by the predictions for the next America’s Cup. A status which does not, however, prevent it from falling behind the great Brazil, which will be keen to forget its last experience as a Globalist. A declared desire that its bete noire, Uruguay, will be happy to annihilate.

Taken over by Marcelo Bielsa, driven by the energy of Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde, Ugarte and Nicolas De La Cruz, the Celestial is on cloud nine. Youth has taken the reins and the future of the double world champions seems as bright as that of Ecuador, very small in the face of this Big Three at 10 stars.

Euro: June 14 – July 14, 2024, in Germany

Shaken by the Saudi races, Europe will have forgotten everything since then. Its selections will begin the summer season with the sole intention of confirming their pre-eminence in the court of the king of sports.

In other words, crowned by a World Cup final lost to Argentina, France will be the potential winner of this already contested championship. Particularly regarding the rivalry between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Olympic Games: July 26 – August 11, 2024, France

For the first time in his coaching career, Thierry Henry will lead the French youth team. Less than a year before the Olympic Games, the Bleuets face Denmark in a friendly match at 6:30 p.m.

If at the Olympic Games, spectators are attracted to the athletes who run around the turf, those who have fun on it will also have their say. In Paris, the women will participate in a major soccer tournament and the men will be represented by the Espoirs.

That said, the presence of Thierry Henry on the bench Blueberries of the French team could change everything, especially the looks. Even more if Ability decides to join this party which Tokyohad turned into humiliation for his compatriots.

