Iran: Rome also remembers Mahsa Amini one year after his death – News

Chanting the slogan ‘Woman, life, freedom’, over a thousand people gathered today in Piazza dell’Esquilino in Rome to remember Mahsa Amini, the twenty-two-year-old Iranian activist killed a year ago after being arrested by the morality police because she was not wearing a headscarf in correct way.





On the day in which the girl’s father was placed under house arrest in Iran and the violence against demonstrators did not cease in the country, young people are once again asking for freedom. “The regime continues to arrest us and militarize the cities – declared some of the participants in the demonstration, organized by the Iranian community -. They fear us: we have moved from a phase of resistance to one of resilience”.





PD deputy Giuseppe Provenzano also took part in the demonstration: “The regime’s repression is increasingly harsh – he declared – but the revolution does not stop. The European and Italian governments must do more”.



