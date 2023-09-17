Onda Foundation Hosts (H) Open Week on Cardiovascular Diseases for World Heart Day

Onda Foundation Organizes (H) Open Week on World Heart Day to Promote Cardiovascular Disease Awareness

On the occasion of World Heart Day, which is celebrated on September 29th, Onda Foundation is organizing the (H) Open Week from September 26th to October 2nd. The event is dedicated to cardiovascular diseases and aims to promote information, prevention, and early diagnosis of these conditions. The focus of this year’s Open Week is on abdominal aortic aneurysm, cardiac infarction, and valvular diseases.

To further raise awareness, Onda Foundation has also launched a campaign called #TRISDICUORE PREVENTION WINS, starting from September 13th. The campaign aims to provide correct information on the most common cardiovascular diseases in collaboration with scientific societies such as GISE, SICCH, SICVE, and SIPREC. Various media partners, including beraking latest news, Baby Magazine, Panorama della Sanità, Salute e Tecnica Hospitalaliera, are supporting the campaign. The Foundation will display an informative poster in participating hospitals and share posts and video interviews with specialists and patients on its social media channels.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in Italy, accounting for 35.8% of all deaths. In women, these diseases occur with a delay of at least ten years compared to men, as estrogen provides some protection until menopause. However, after menopause, women are more vulnerable to cardiovascular events, which often present with subtle symptoms.

Primary prevention through lifestyle modifications and early diagnosis are crucial for both men and women. Factors such as family history, advanced age, smoking, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, overweight, obesity, and stress increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Francesca Merzagora, President of Fondazione Onda, emphasizes the social value of the initiative in underlining the importance of primary prevention and access to early diagnosis. She remarks that women, in particular, have a low perception of the dangers associated with cardiovascular diseases. The goal is to address the underestimation of cardiac problems such as abdominal aortic aneurysm, cardiac infarction, and valvular diseases.

Approximately 140 facilities in the Pink Stamp network have joined the initiative and will offer free clinical, diagnostic, and information services related to cardiology and vascular surgery. The services can be accessed both in-person and remotely. Information on the services, including dates, times, and booking methods, will be available on the website www.bollinirosa.it starting from September 13th.

The Local Health Authority of Romagna is also participating in the Open Week on Cardiovascular Diseases, offering free services dedicated to women. Hospitals in Ravenna, Lugo, Faenza, Forlì, and Rimini, which have been awarded Pink Stickers, will provide these services. The Riccione structure is also participating in the initiative.

The initiative at the hospitals includes various services, such as cardiovascular risk consultation, electrocardiographic tests, Doppler examinations of the lower limbs, vascular surgery visits, and conferences on knowledge and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Detailed information about the services at each hospital can be found on the company website.

Since 2007, the Onda Foundation has awarded the “Pink Sticker” recognition to hospitals that provide services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of major female pathologies. The network consists of 354 hospitals nationwide and supports the Foundation in promoting a gender-based approach in healthcare planning.

The (H) Open Week is made possible with the unconditional contribution of Medtronic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

