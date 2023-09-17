Reveil: A First-Person Psychological Thriller Bringing Terrifying Aesthetics

Pixelsplit’s Reveil: A Terrifying Psychological Thriller Set for Release in 2023

As horror enthusiasts eagerly await the barrage of spine-chilling games lined up for 2023, the second half of the year seems to be lacking in the genre, just as the horror season draws near. However, fear not, as Pixelsplit’s Reveil is here to fill that void. Reveil, a first-person psychological thriller, aims to tap into truly terrifying aesthetics and promises to be a standout horror experience.

During Gamescom 2023, I was fortunate enough to get a hands-off look at Reveil and explore how this bone-chilling game came to be. Reveil combines the elements of a puzzle room with a horror game, creating an immersive experience where unsettling environments and a captivating storyline take precedence over running away from monsters and killers. Instead, players will find themselves piecing together a psychological mystery as they navigate through levels, solving puzzles, and unlocking access to new areas. Amidst the gameplay, players will stumble upon narrative clues and hints that slowly unravel and explain the cryptic happenings of the story.

Pixelsplit has expertly crafted a dreamland-like setting for Reveil, making it a daunting task to discern between reality and illusion. Players will find themselves in various eerie locales, from a child’s bedroom to a sinister circus. Although these environments may seem starkly different, they are interconnected and hold relevance to the narrative, which delves into dark themes. The hands-off demo offered just a glimpse of the story, leaving much to the imagination. However, it revolves around a man who wakes up disoriented and must uncover the truth behind his wife and daughter’s mysterious disappearance the night before.

Reveil’s unsettling nature is sure to send shivers down the spine of players with unease around clowns and circus performers. The game exudes an unnerving aura, constantly keeping players on edge due to its abandoned level design, absence of life, and pervasive emptiness. Even seemingly hospitable locations, like the protagonist’s wake-up house, emanate an atmosphere of despair reminiscent of games such as PT and Returnal, where normalcy is accompanied by an underlying chilling atmosphere.

Whilst the game harbors an unsettling tone, the inclusion of mini-games and puzzles aims to alleviate the tension somewhat. Reveil is not just about progressing through locations with increasing jump scares. Instead, players must solve short puzzles to advance. These puzzles range from exploring a room, searching for interactive objects that lead to larger clues, to tinkering with circuit boards to power up an area, allowing access to crucial resources required for progress. The puzzle mechanics appear reminiscent of The Room and escape room challenges found in similar titles.

Pixelsplit has divulged that Reveil will comprise five chapters, with a deliberate absence of combat, thereby heightening the fear factor. Players are encouraged to flee from danger rather than confront it head-on, resembling the gameplay of titles such as Outlast and The Medium, where survival hinges on evading threats rather than battling them like an action hero.

Although I haven’t had the opportunity to personally play Reveil yet, the tantalizing glimpse I experienced at Gamescom has left me eagerly anticipating this horror game. With any luck, Reveil will be ready to debut just in time for Halloween, making it an ideal candidate for those seeking a chilling gaming experience on the spookiest night of the year.

