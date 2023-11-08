Habitual drug use is a valid cause to request divorce, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, issued a ruling before the Constitutional Court, indicating that the habitual use of hallucinogenic or narcotic substances is a legitimate cause to request a divorce.

In her analysis, the head of the Public Ministry highlights that the norm established in the Civil Code (article 154) seeks to protect the personal autonomy of a spouse affected by their partner’s substance use. He argues that this safeguards the ability of each individual to choose their emotional and family life project, in line with human dignity, the free development of personality, personal integrity and the protection of minors.

White hair emphasizes that this cause for dissolution of the marriage bond guarantees respect for the rights of others and prevents the abuse of one’s own. He argues that the grounds for divorce Their purpose is to offer spouses the possibility of dissolving the marriage in situations that reasonably put family tranquility and coexistence at risk.

You may be interested: Petro spoke about multinational mafias

The Attorney General highlights the importance of this cause to allow the affected spouse to autonomously file for divorcethus safeguarding your fundamental rights when coexistence becomes unbearable due to your partner’s addictions.

The measure, according to its concept, reasonably limits the free personality developmentweighing the superior assets in tension that arise in a marital relationship in the face of regular drug use by one of the spouses.

This concept reinforces the importance of protecting the rights and integrity of individuals affected by substance use, providing a way to preserve tranquility and well-being in the family environment, while recognizing the personal autonomy of each individual in making decisions related to your emotional and family life.

You can read: Deforestation in the Colombian Amazon decreased by 70%

Share this: Facebook

X

