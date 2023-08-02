Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his separation from wife Sophie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in a post on Instagram. “Sophie and I would like to share that after many meaningful and difficult conversations we have made the decision to separate,” she wrote. “We remain a united family with deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built.”

Trudeau’s office said the couple has signed a legal separation agreement, but both will remain in the lives of their three children. The two married in 2005, eight years before Trudeau was elected leader of the Liberal Party and ten years before he was elected prime minister for the first time. Sophie Trudeau is a journalist, and as “first lady” she has been involved a lot in philanthropy and charity work, especially with regard to women’s and children’s rights.

