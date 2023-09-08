Canadians cancel training against Serbia | Sport

While Serbia completed its training on the day of the match, the Canadians skipped it and will not take the field. From MONDA reporter from Mundobasket Nikola Lalović

Serbia did the training before the semi-finals of the World Championship, while the Canadians decided to rest anyway. The Eagles are much more rested before this duel because they played their quarterfinal match a day and a half earlier than their rivals.

The day before the match, the Canadians held a training session after the national team of Serbia, and coach Đordi Fernandez pointed out that he expects a very difficult match with the “eagles” in the first match in the fight for a medal.

“Yes, I expect a difficult match, since it is the semi-final of the World Cup. They are led by a great coach, they are a group of guys who play together, they have more FIBA ​​experience than us. It will be a good challenge for my team and we are looking forward to it,” he pointed out. he. See how Canada’s training looked the day before the match:



In this tournament, the Canadians defeated France, Lebanon, Latvia, Spain and Slovenia, and were defeated by Brazil. For now, the only undefeated team in the tournament is the German team.

Dillon Brooks three-pointer Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

