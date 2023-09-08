Home » Kiss scandal at World Cup
News

Kiss scandal at World Cup

by admin
Kiss scandal at World Cup

Spanish Football Federation boss Luis Rubiales kisses player Jennifer Hermoso. (picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com / Noe Llamas)

The head of the Spanish Football Association is Luis Rubiales. Rubiales grabbed player Jennifer Hermoso’s head with both hands and kissed her on the mouth. Hermoso didn’t want that. This caused a lot of outrage around the world. For example, the German soccer players said: The kiss was not ok. Rubiales didn’t respect Jennifer Hermoso.

Luis Rubiales sees it differently. He says: The kiss wasn’t bad. I will not resign because of this. The Spanish Football Association also said: Everything is fine for us. The world football association FIFA then blocked Rubiales for 90 days. That means Rubiales can no longer be the head of the association. FIFA said: A commission should investigate the case and then we will decide.

In Spain there are now discussions. Some politicians are now demanding that Rubiales must step down. His behavior was misogynistic. Many Spaniards are also annoyed. They say: Our society must finally change. Women in Spain are not respected enough. The players from the Spanish national team have decided: We won’t play again until Rubiales is no longer the head of the association.

See also  Heavy rain and hail: half an hour of storm between the Valles pass and the Mulaz

You may also like

Christian Guevara condemns that previous administrations established alliances...

Scientists Analyze DNA of Mysterious “Golden Egg” Found...

Cuba: 17 people arrested for illegal recruitment for...

China’s Central Cyberspace Administration Holds Summary Meeting on...

Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million...

Ecuador tried, but couldn’t against Argentina

Texas Government Wins Temporary Suspension to Maintain Rio...

Edict Maricel Renteria Rivas – Shock7days.com

Successful Economic and Trade Exchange at the 2023...

Resistance in Uruguay to plans to privatize drinking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy