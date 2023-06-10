Cana’s husband | Fun | Stars and gossip

Singer Stanojka Mitrović Ćana has been in a harmonious marriage with her husband for a long time, whom she does not expose to the public.

Izvor: RTS /Printscreen

However, the fact that “crazy” stories follow her in her private life is proven by her meeting with her current husband. Although she keeps her family life away from the public eye, and few people know what her family members look like, we only had the opportunity to see her son and husband a few times at some events.

Ćana has been married for 23 years, and recently she spoke to the media about him and her son Luka, but also revealed why we don’t see them together often.

“They don’t like to expose themselves, except when they really have to. They think it’s my job, not theirs, and that I belong in front of the lens. For a long time, Luka’s friends didn’t know that his mom was a singer. And on one occasion, we were at Lee Kish’s and he was reciting some New Year’s song and they saw him. They said: ‘Oh, your mother is Ćana, why didn’t you tell us?’, and he didn’t want to brag,” Ćana revealed.

Two years ago, Ćana showed her son Luka in public for the first time, and that was on the day he celebrated his 18th birthday. See photos:

(WORLD/ Grand)