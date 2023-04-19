Home » Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a new trial and…: what the Guarantee College can decide –
World

Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a new trial and…: what the Guarantee College can decide –

by admin
Cancellation of -15 against Juve, postponement for a new trial and…: what the Guarantee College can decide –
  1. Cancellation of the -15 against Juve, postponement for a new trial and…: what the Guarantee College can decide The Sports Gazette
  2. Capital gains Juve, the verdict of the College of Guarantee postponed to Thursday – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
  3. LIVE TJ – The hearing has concluded, sentence expected “as soon as possible”. Three possible outcomes All Juve
  4. Sensational: the Prosecutor is asking for the sentence on Juve to be referred to the Court The Sports Gazette
  5. Capital gains, OFFICIAL: the sentence will not arrive in the day, the last ones the Black and White
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  【2022 Top Ten News No. 2】Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been in a dilemma for a year with no winners and losers | Russo-Ukraine War | Russian Army | Russian President Vladimir Putin

You may also like

Ilary Blasi, who broadsides her ex-husband Totti: she...

Malagasy New Year: the celebration of the harvest...

Novak Djokovic on Serbian tennis | Sports

Tonči Huljić revealed what Petar Grašo is like...

RENAULT / First quarter results: increasingly worldwide sales,...

MERCEDES-BENZ / A new Tourismo 17 RHD for...

In Florida it will no longer be possible...

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested...

Hungary authorizes the transit of Ukrainian wheat. But...

FEIST, criticizes his album Multitudes (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy