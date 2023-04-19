Home » Lega distances himself from Lollobrigida: “Ethnic replacement? bad words”
Lega distances himself from Lollobrigida: “Ethnic replacement? bad words”

by admin
Lega distances himself from Lollobrigida: “Ethnic replacement? bad words”

Francesco Lollobrigida, 51, minister of agriculture, food sovereignty and forests

The League distances itself from Minister Lollobrigida on “ethnic replacement”

The formula used by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida within a reasoning on the birth rate, employment and the presence of foreign workers in Italy, it has sparked very hard controversies by the oppositions, led by the Democratic Party, but not only. After the centre-left, today – April 19 – the allies are also distancing themselves.

In particular Massimiliano Romeo, Leader of the League in the Senate said: “He used an expression that undoubtedly lends itself to controversy. We still continue to be interviewed on a daily basis. A word said not in the right, most correct way is enough, and controversies immediately mount “. “Minister Lollobrigida spoke really bad words, he got the form wrong and often form is substance. But I don’t consider his reasoning on the need to help Italian couples to have more children wrong ”said the Vice President of the Senate Gian Marco Centinaio (Lega), speaking on La7 for the show ‘L’aria che tira’. “I also believe – added Centinaio – that there is no need for 500,000 immigrants to do some jobs, especially in agriculture. We must rather help Italians to have a fair job with a fair salary”.

More moderate the position of Brothers of Italy.

