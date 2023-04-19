tariff decree approved, services guaranteed to all citizens

“After six years, an agreement has finally been reached in the State-Regions on the tariff decree which allows the full effectiveness of the new essential levels of assistance launched in 2017. A result of extraordinary importance resulting from the Government’s commitment and fruitful collaboration with the Regions. The Dpcm of 2017, in fact, innovates the nomenclature of outpatient specialist and prosthetic assistance, introducing technologically advanced services and excluding obsolete services. Services that up to now it has not been possible to provide throughout the national territory precisely in the absence of the adoption of the tariff decree”.

This is what was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, after the approval in the State-Regions Conference of the decree of the Ministry of Health, in agreement with the MEF, on the tariffs of the new Lea in implementation of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 12 January 2017.

The measure updates the tariffs for specialist outpatient services and prosthetic assistance respectively for 1996 and 1999 and enhances the new ones. The new tariffs will enter into force from 1 January 2024 as regards specialist outpatient assistance and from 1 April 2024 as regards prosthetic assistance.

“All citizens, overcoming the lack of homogeneity of assistance – adds the minister – will finally be able to take advantage of services in every area of ​​the nation in step with the now consolidated medical-scientific acquisitions, with positive effects also in terms of containing healthcare mobility”.

Among the innovations for the specialist outpatient department is the uniform distribution throughout the territory of the medically assisted procreation services included in the LEA; services for the diagnosis or monitoring of celiac disease and rare diseases; indispensable performance for high-precision instrumental diagnostic investigations in the field of diagnostic imaging capable of allowing faster and more reliable diagnoses; enteroscopy with ingestible microcamera, newborn screening. Genetic counseling is introduced for those who undergo a test useful for confirming or excluding a suspected diagnosis, also aimed at providing the necessary support to deal with often emotionally difficult situations in relation to the possible implications associated with communicating the result. Radiotherapy services are updated, ensuring that all patients are provided with highly innovative services such as stereotactic radiotherapy, hadrontherapy and radiotherapy with a robotic arm.

Among the services provided for prosthetic assistance: IT and communication aids (including eye communicators and keyboards adapted for people with very serious disabilities); digital technology hearing aids home automation equipment and command and control sensors for environments (alarm and remote assistance); cutlery and furnishings adapted for motor disabilities, stretcher adapted for the shower, four-wheeled scooters, wheelchairs with verticalisation system, wheelchairs for large and complex disabilities, fixed and bathtub lifters, support systems in the bathroom (grab bars and armrests), stairlift trolleys for interiors; advanced technology artificial limbs and voice recognition and gaze pointing systems.

