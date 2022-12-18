[The Epoch Times, December 18, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Yuan Shigang, Kaohsiung, Taiwan) The Department of Marine Leisure Management of Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology held a canoe long-distance paddling course on the 17th, but 28 students were trapped in the reentry course due to bad walruses. At that point, 5 of them fell into the sea, plus 3 people who were unwell, a total of 8 people suffered from hypothermia and were sent to the hospital. Although the school said it was caused by “temporary wind and rain changes”, some students complained that the teacher was ignoring safety. The school said that the department’s off-site teaching this semester will be suspended.

The University of Science and Technology of China stated that the accident occurred in the compulsory course “Canoe Theory and Practice” of the sophomore year. 61 students participated in the practical experience, and there were professional teachers, lifeguards and coaches on the scene. The 61 students took long-distance training in batches. The first batch of 28 students sailed in a stable wind, and the second group trained on the shore; Back on the shore, a total of 8 people, including the 5 who fell into the water, suffered from hypothermia and were sent to the hospital.

However, some students later posted on the Internet to share what happened, criticizing the teacher for ignoring the safety of the students. The article pointed out that she knew that there would be a cold snap and rain on the weekend two days before class, but the teaching assistant said that “classes will continue as usual”; not only was it raining and windy in the morning, but the temperature was only about 14 degrees, but the class field was very cold. There was no hot water, and no warm items were provided. The first batch of 28 people found that the wind and rain intensified in the middle of the row, but the assistant teacher asked to continue.

The student said that they were swept into the oyster shed along the coast of the Xingda Power Plant by the wind and waves. In order to avoid falling into the water, they grabbed the wooden pillars and caused their hands to be covered with scars. They then retreated to the rear wave-absorbing block to seek refuge and wait for rescue. During the period, the teaching assistant drove the lifeboat back and forth for half an hour Only less than 10 people were brought back. Fortunately, some people carried mobile phones.

Some students also pointed out that the teacher told the sea patrol personnel that “the weather was fine before going into the water”, but in fact the teacher didn’t arrive at the scene until 20 minutes after the students went into the water. Another student recalled that the sea was foggy at that time, and they managed to get ashore to avoid hypothermia. 14 people hid in a nearby hut and wrapped their bodies in rice bags to keep warm, but the surrounding area was deserted, and one of them ran far away to find The residents came to help everyone get out of trouble.

In this regard, the University of Science and Technology of China stated that the recreational waters in the inner port of Xingda Harbor are relatively stable waters, and there is no problem of wave height, but the instructor was indeed late due to traffic factors. The judgment of the long stroke training, the misjudgment of the subsequent rapid change of the weather, the teacher expressed his deep apology. The department has decided to suspend the off-site teaching courses for this semester and move them all back to the campus, and will review the overall courses in the future. ◇

Editor in charge: Yuzhen