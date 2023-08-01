Cardinal Comastri Encourages Young People to Listen to Our Lady on Pope’s Pilgrimage in Fatima

Title: Cardinal Comastri Encourages Young People to Embrace Authentic Christian Life during Pope’s Pilgrimage in Fatima

Subtitle: Pope’s pilgrimage to Fatima serves as a catalyst for young people to listen to Our Lady and embark on a more authentic and Christian life.

Cardinal Comastri, Archbishop Emeritus of St. Peter’s Basilica, recently spoke about the profound impact of the Pope’s pilgrimage to Fatima on August 5. In an interview with Telepace, the esteemed Cardinal emphasized the significance of the event in inspiring young people to listen to Our Lady and strive for a more genuine Christian life.

The gathering at Fatima saw Pope Francis join with young people from all corners of the globe as they united in the profound act of reciting the Rosary. Cardinal Comastri described the Rosary as not only a historical connection but also a means to open oneself to the divine and allow God to guide their path.

During the interview, Cardinal Comastri fondly recalled his pilgrimage to Fatima alongside Pope Saint John Paul II in 2000. This momentous occasion saw the Pope unveil the long-awaited third secret of Fatima. Carrying a copy of the message revealed by the Virgin to Sister Lucia in 1987, Cardinal Comastri emphasized the importance of heeding Mary’s call for consecrations to bring about the triumph of the Immaculate Heart.

Drawing from his experiences, the Cardinal stressed the need for young people to go beyond merely attending pilgrimages and participating in events such as the upcoming World Youth Day in Lisbon. He urged them to truly listen, accept, and contemplate the message of Our Lady of Fatima, emphasizing the importance of engaging with the Bible and understanding the meaning of freedom as depicted in Mary’s unwavering ‘yes’ to God.

Echoing the cardinal’s sentiments, Cardinal Comastri encouraged young people to discern God’s plan for their lives, urging them to align their aspirations with His divine will. By relinquishing their own plans and embracing God’s purpose, they would find true happiness and leave a beautiful legacy behind.

Expressing his hope, Cardinal Comastri wished that the young participants of the World Youth Day would open their hearts and embark on a joyous journey with Jesus. He envisioned them returning to their homes with a newfound commitment to leading an authentic and Christian life.

In his concluding remarks, Cardinal Comastri emphasized the importance of maintaining an open heart. He stressed that without an open heart, even a thousand lights could not illuminate the path towards a more genuine and fulfilling life.

In a world full of distractions and temptations, the Pope’s pilgrimage to Fatima provided a transformative experience for young people to listen to Our Lady’s message and aspire to lead a more authentic and Christian life. The impact of this pilgrimage will undoubtedly ripple throughout the youth community, inspiring them to be the torchbearers of faith and love in today’s world.

