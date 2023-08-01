Death Toll Rises to 11, Including 2 on Duty, as Torrential Rain Hits Beijing

Beijing has been hit by torrential rain, resulting in the death of 11 people, including two individuals who were on duty during rescue and disaster relief efforts, according to the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters. The heavy rainfall, which began on July 29 due to the influence of typhoon “Dusuri,” has affected the west, southwest, and south areas of Beijing, causing severe rainstorms. As of August 1 at 6:00, the death toll reached 11, with two individuals losing their lives while on duty.

In addition to the fatalities, 27 people have been reported missing as a result of the heavy rainfall. Four of these individuals went missing during rescue and disaster relief operations.

The exact impact of the torrential rain is yet to be fully assessed, but it has caused significant damage and disruption in many areas of the city. The local authorities are working tirelessly to provide assistance and support to those affected by the heavy rainfall.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest weather reports and warnings. It is vital to follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the authorities to ensure personal safety during this challenging period.

The local government has initiated emergency response measures to address the aftermath of the heavy rainfall. Measures include providing shelter, medical assistance, and food supplies to affected individuals. Efforts are also being made to restore infrastructure, such as clearing roads and fixing damaged utilities.

Authorities have reminded citizens to remain vigilant and report any emergencies or hazardous situations promptly. With ongoing rescue and relief operations, it is crucial for cooperation and support from the public to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals affected by the heavy rainfall.

The heavy rainfall and its consequent impacts serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and response in the face of natural disasters. It is necessary for communities to have robust emergency plans in place to mitigate the risks and ensure the safety of residents.

As the situation continues to develop, the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters will continue working tirelessly to address the aftermath of the heavy rainfall and provide necessary assistance to those affected.

