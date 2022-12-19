Home World Cardinal Krajewski in Ukraine: distributes aid collected – Vatican News
Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Pontifical Service of Charity, once again traveled to the tortured Ukraine to distribute the aid collected to the Ukrainian people.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Krajewski, Prefect of the Congregation for Charity, has already left for Ukraine, sent by the Pope. A statement from the Amity Service pointed out that the arrival of the cardinal not only brought the comfort of faith to the tortured Ukrainian people, but also brought them the fruits of care collected in the past few weeks: generators, warm clothes, etc.

The aid work was initiated by the Pontifical Societies, with funds collected from offerings of the Apostolic Beatitude, as well as generous donors, Italian garment factories and all those who donated through crowdfunding platforms. Donated supplies are delivered to reception centers in more suffering and colder areas during these days. In this way, Cardinal Krajewski ensured the distribution of the collected supplies.

