The singer carlangas He doesn’t want money, just free time, or at least that’s what he assures us in his new single “Los Dineros”, the fourth preview of what will be his first album that will be released next Thursday. April 20th. An album with which he will make his solo debut after the separation of the band Carminha news a year ago. The other three singles that the artist has already revealed are: “The joke is over”, “Cae la noche” and “Paseítos por Madrid”.

The song “Los Dineros” maintains the singer’s characteristic sound, with a more ultra-melodic and danceable melody and, in turn, approaches patterns between disco, funk and rock that we see in other artists such as No Genea, Khruangbin or The Empress. However, in this theme what stands out the most is the photograph of a carlangas sharper in terms of lyrics, something that is showing as much in his singles as he surely does in his first album.

The artist from Compostela has announced several concert dates: April 22 (Vibra Mahou Fet, Gijón), April 28 (FIV, Lugo), May 18 (Mallorca Live Fest, Palma de Mallorca), May 19 (ComposFest, Santiago de Compostela), May 20 May (Vibra Mahou Fest, León), on May 26 (Ouren Sound Fest, Ourense), from June 8 to 11 (Palencia Sonora, Palencia), on June 22 (Tomavistas Festival, Madrid), from June 30 to July 2 (Vesu, Oviedo), on July 8 (Cruïlla Fest, Barcelona), from July 13 to 15 (PortAmérica, Pontevedra), from August 31 to September 2 (Ebrovisión, Burgos), from August to September 2 (Osa Do Mar, Lugo) and from September 29 to 30 (Estaciones Sonoras, Navarra).