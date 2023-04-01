Home World Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and shoots himself: shock in L’Aquila, he was retired head of urology – ilmessaggero.it
World

Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and shoots himself: shock in L’Aquila, he was retired head of urology – ilmessaggero.it

by admin
Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and shoots himself: shock in L’Aquila, he was retired head of urology – ilmessaggero.it
  1. Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and shoots himself: shock in L’Aquila, he was retired head of urology ilmessaggero.it
  2. L’Aquila, the urologist Carlo Vicentini kills his wife and two children, then commits suicide. the Republic
  3. L’Aquila, former chief physician kills his wife and two children | Then he commits suicide TGCOM
  4. Doctor kills his wife and children in L’Aquila and then commits suicide – Abruzzo ANSA agency
  5. The excruciating pain. Carlo Vicentini kills his family and kills himself… The Two Points
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Enel and Fratello Sole allied against energy poverty

You may also like

Daily horoscope for April 1, 2023 | Magazine...

songs of surrender and the 40-song superdeluxe edition

Vremenska prognoza Saturday 1 April 2023 | Vremenska...

In France, the anti-influencer law: possible fines and...

Sainz leads FP2, 9th Leclerc and 11th Verstappen...

Usa, a tornado devastates Arkansas: one dead and...

Unions agreed to meet with Macron Info

Anel Ahmedhodžić on the target of English clubs...

Before von der Leyen’s visit to China, he...

the canine units are also in the field

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy