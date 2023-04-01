4
- Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and shoots himself: shock in L’Aquila, he was retired head of urology ilmessaggero.it
- L’Aquila, the urologist Carlo Vicentini kills his wife and two children, then commits suicide. the Republic
- L’Aquila, former chief physician kills his wife and two children | Then he commits suicide TGCOM
- Doctor kills his wife and children in L’Aquila and then commits suicide – Abruzzo ANSA agency
- The excruciating pain. Carlo Vicentini kills his family and kills himself… The Two Points
- See full coverage on Google News