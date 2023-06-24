Carlos Sadness cures the heat with “Guava Juice”

Carlos Sadness post the first of many summer releases. The singer pays tribute to all the little things that make us feel good through the new single “Jugo de Guayaba.” To accompany the theme, he also shares a video clip.

The video clip, recorded in the Hotel Gran Paradiso of Ibiza, does justice to the summer vibe that he tries to share with an ode to the people who manage to make us forget all the bad things to give ourselves to the good and simple things in life. Sadness commented: “I wrote the song to celebrate things that are simple but have an impact on our happiness. I created it in the French Caribbean, opening a fridge where there was only guava juice and I thought: what else do I need.”

In this way, the artist does not intend at all to spread the sadness that gives his artistic nickname its name, rather to brighten our lives thanks to the concerts and releases during the summer that will soon give way to the new album. It will be the first since “Tropical Jesus” (20), the fourth album by the Spanish indie icon who, in a ten-year career, has managed to capture the attention of both the Spanish and Mexican markets.

