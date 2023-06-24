Russia crisis, Alessandro Orsini launches the nuclear alarm and attacks the EU ruling class

The crisis that has broken out in Russia in these hours is once again putting the world in front of the nuclear nightmare. The European ruling class does not seem to realize this and underestimates the consequences that a traumatic overthrow of Putin’s regime in Moscow could have. For this he tries to draw attention, the prof. Alessandro Orsini, full professor of Sociology of terrorism and director of the International Security Observatory of the LUISS in Rome. Orsini publishes a post on Facebook in which he expresses all his doubts about the management of the crisis by the European ruling class, which would be unable to cope with the challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Everything tragic that happens to the Russian Federation will have tragic consequences for the European Union – writes Prof. Orsini on his Facebook account – If a civil war breaks out in Russia, causing 1000 damage to Russia, the European Union would receive damage of 1000 – writes Orsini on Facebook – If the Russian army suffered damage equal to 1000 in Ukraine, the European Union would suffer damage of the same amount. The European ruling class, being completely corrupt, conceives war with Russia according to the cognitive patterns of Napoleon’s time. It does not realize that 6,000 nuclear warheads have changed the future of wars fought by the great powers. The problem arises from the fact that it is the first time that Europe is fighting a war against Russia nuclear. Europe fought in the past against Russia but that happened before the advent of nuclear weapons. Being a failed ruling class means interpreting the world according to mental schemes that are out of step with technological change. Advance Italy, advance peace. Let the peace movement rise again”