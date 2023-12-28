Home » CARNIVAL – Mondo Japan
CARNIVAL – Mondo Japan

CARNIVAL – Mondo Japan

Four stories, solitary and more or less “human” characters, who despite themselves – or by their nature – experience a fall towards worlds hidden beneath the surface. Worlds that are a mirror of today, but the mechanism that moves them turns out to be something secret and elusive. Metaphysical. If the Earth is a sort of irregular sphere, then it means that those worlds are inside it, inside the ordinary world, in circular, perpetual motion and, by extension, inside the inner world of each of us…

A journey along unexplored roads that lead inexorably towards dark and disturbing places. A graphic novel poised between the bizarre, the grotesque and the absurd written and illustrated by Angelo Feltrin.

Carnival is the first volume of the new “Dark House” series by Weird Book edited by Luigi Boccia and Andrea Pirondini dedicated to the graphic novels of Italian and international artists. Dark House is the place where the anxieties and wildest visions of authors with the most diverse backgrounds reside.

DATA SHEET

Title: Carnival

Author: A. Feltrin
Editore: Weird Book

Series: Dark House
Genere: Graphic Novel
Pages: 120
Prezzo: 16,90 €
Format: 17 x 24 cm
ISBN: 979-12-81603-05-9

Release date: December 7, 2023

