Carolina Durante and Depresión Sonora cover each other

Caroline During y Sound Depression they shake hands to cover the songs “Ya no hay verano” and “Markusiano”.

Madrid artists Caroline During y Sound Depressionthe musical project of Marcos Crespo, they have exchanged roles when covering each other with the release of the versions “Ya no hay verano” and “Markusiano”. The reaction obtained from the good chemistry between the two has resulted in an unexpected collaboration that takes us fully into the summer thanks to the collaboration of the producers Bernardo Calvo y harto rodriguez at the cutting, recording, mixing and mastering controls.

On the one hand, “Markusiano” is the answer to all those who wondered what would happen if Marcos de Depresión Sonora became a Cayetano with all the letters His reinterpretation of the original song “Cayetano” makes possible what seemed impossible coming from a boy from Vallecas who knows every bank in his neighborhood and has been lurching all his life until the ellipa nails on Adidas dirty and untied. The title refers to the alias virtual of Marcos who, refusing to put on some Pompeii and one open shirthas accessed play impersonate their label mates disguising this “Cayetano” as himself. The protagonist of Carolina Durante’s anthem seizes the tracksuit, has raver friends and aspires to preside Sound Young guy.

On the other hand, Carolina Durante boasts with “Ya no hay verano” that everything fits like a glove. The best thing, without a doubt, is that they are able to take to their territory something that is opposite to them, as if the tracksuit had also been made with them in mind. This new version is the proof that they can function with ease in antonym molds to his own, specifically the molds of the unprecedented hit with which Depresión Sonora presented itself in the middle of a pandemic world in 2020 (and which today adds up to about 26 million views a Spotify).

He tribute of Depresión Sonora to those who, like him, inhabit every corner of the neighborhood collides with the friendly shot that Carolina Durante shoots with the ultravitaminated BPM rise of her version.

