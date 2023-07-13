Carpet in the room tips | Magazine

One of the quick solutions for bringing fresh visual energy into the house is a new carpet.

Considering that it is the largest color surface in your home (if we don’t count the walls), carpets have that power.

Otherwise the rule is – the bigger the carpet, the bigger the space visually. The space can be visually increased by connecting several carpets.

Neutral colors in the room, a large mirror placed behind the sofa and a large carpet work well together and make the space larger and more spacious, and they are cheap and quick refreshments.

