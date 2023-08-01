Ceasefire Between Colombian Government and ELN Guerrillas Begins Amidst Peace Negotiations

Title: Government and ELN Guerrillas Agree on Bilateral Ceasefire, National Participation Committee Established

Subtitle: President Gustavo Petro leads efforts towards peace with the ELN guerrillas as bilateral ceasefire comes into effect

Publication Date: August 3, 2023

On August 3, a bilateral ceasefire between the government of President Gustavo Petro and the ELN guerrillas will come into force, marking a significant step forward in the ongoing peace negotiations that have been underway since 2022. The ceasefire agreement coincides with the installation of the National Participation Committee in Bogotá’s Corferias, a special and transitory body that will play a crucial role in promoting society’s involvement in the peace process.

With the arrival of several commanders of the ELN guerrilla group in the capital city, Bogotá, tight security measures have been put in place as ordered by the Petro Government to ensure the safety of the guerrillas during their stay. Members of the National Protection Unit (UNP) have been assigned to provide security to commander Pablo Beltrán, Aureliano Carbonell, Bernardo Téllez, and other members of the delegation who have been socializing with their structures across the country to discuss the operation of the bilateral ceasefire.

The National Participation Committee will be officially announced on August 3 in the presence of President Gustavo Petro. This committee, which will operate for an initial period of 180 days with the possibility of extension, will be responsible for designing and facilitating society’s participation in the peace process. The UNP will continue to oversee the security of the guerrillas during their stay in Bogotá.

In a video message, the ELN top commander, Antonio García, ordered all structures of the guerrilla group to suspend offensive attacks against the Military Forces, Police, and other security agencies of the Colombian State. García emphasized that any incidents happening during the ceasefire should be promptly reported to the central command for verification before being addressed by the monitoring mechanism to be installed.

The ELN leadership issued a statement urging all commanders and combatants to rigorously adhere to the agreed ceasefire and maintain the defense system to protect the force, its territories, and the integrity of its members. They emphasized that the National Directorate would coordinate the resolution of any incidents, with the support of the agreed Monitoring and Verification Mechanisms.

This momentous day also marks the establishment of the National Participation Committee, where delegates from both the national government and the ELN will convene in Corferias, Bogotá, to collect proposals from civil society regarding necessary changes and transformations for peace. This committee sets the stage for a crucial phase in the peace process with the ELN guerrillas.

President Gustavo Petro, having signed Decree 1117 on July 5, 2023, solidifying the ceasefire agreement with the ELN guerrilla group, continues to lead efforts towards achieving sustainable peace in Colombia.

