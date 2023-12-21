Ceasefire in Gaza, UN vote postponed again due to risk of US veto. Hamas: “Over 20 thousand dead in the Strip”

The vote at Security Council dell’Him its a cease fire immediately in the Gaza Strip it will slip again. The ones who asked for a new postponement, the second in a week, were the United States, to avoid vetoing again. The resolution was presented by United Arab Emirates: the correspondent of Abu Dhabi, Lana Nusseibeh, said she was open to last-minute negotiations to find a compromise aimed at delivering aid to the population of the Gaza Strip. The distances remain significant, so much so that a United Nations diplomat said that to avoid the US veto at the moment “it would take a miracle”. It would be the third veto of Washington on the conflict in the Middle East since the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel’s siege of the Strip.

In the final draft of the resolution, among other things, they ask “breaks and humanitarian corridors urgent and extensive”, the immediate release of all hostages in the hands of Hamas, that the parties to the conflict respect the “obligations to international law, regarding the protection of civilians”, that the parties refrain “from depriving the civilian population of the basic services and humanitarian assistance essential to their survival”. The text also reiterates the request for a “two-state solutionwith the Gaza Strip as part of a Palestinian state.”

For weeks Washington declares itself against a ceasefire but in favor of humanitarian truces that would allow aid to enter Gaza. The Secretary of State Antony Blinkenduring the end-of-year press conference, said that the US supports from the beginning any initiative to facilitate humanitarian aid, is focused on “bringing the conflict” to Gaza “to the end as soon as possible” and to “bring the hostages home”. Blinken said he hoped a satisfactory outcome could be achieved. “We continue to work extensively and constructively with numerous countries to try to resolve some of the issues in the resolution,” Blinken says, explaining that the United States supports the underlying idea of ​​the resolution to bring more aid to Gaza. “We continue to work on this every day – said the head of American diplomacy – making sure that when assistance enters Gaza it is distributed safely. We are at the forefront of these efforts and want to ensure that the resolution advances these efforts and does nothing to harm the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

The diplomats speak but the weapons also continue to speak and will continue to do so, judging by the words of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who reiterated for the umpteenth time that the war will only continue when Hamas is eliminated. For his part, the Tel Aviv army announced that it had hired an important “neighborhood general” in the center of Gaza, where the administrative leadership e military Of Hamas: inside there are “hiding places, offices, apartments”. Among those who frequented the building (under which there is also an extensive network of tunnels) were also the leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Show sinwar e Muhammed Deaf, the military commander. The so-called “Quarter Elite” by Hamas – according to Israeli state television Able to – is the complex where Sinwar and Deif developed their attack plans on 7 October. This headquarters is surrounded by shops, government offices, residential buildings and a school for deaf children.

Meanwhile, for the first time during the war – and excluding the days of past truce – for 24 hours until Wednesday evening they didn’t arrive and Gaza rockets on Israel. The media reported this, recalling that the last alarm was yesterday in the early afternoon. Meanwhile, Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip said that at least 20 thousand people they were killed in Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel on October 7th. About 8,000 of them were children and 6,200 were women.

In the evening the Wall Street Journal reported the news that Hamas rejected a truce proposal made by Israel and will not accept a deal until the pause in fighting is effective. According to what was reported to the American newspaper by Egyptian intelligence sources, the Israeli offer was foreseen a week’s truce in exchange for 40 hostages.

