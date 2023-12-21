Football marketing, where do the top Italian teams’ revenues come from?

Italian football, famous for its history and competitiveness, is also fertile ground for sports marketing: every two years revenues from sponsorships are constantly increasing and involve various product sectors. In this article, we will explore the main sources of revenue that have allowed Juventus, Milan and Inter for years to maintain their status as elite teams in the Italian football scene and constant favorites in betting for the final victory of the scudetto, season after season.

Let’s start by analyzing the world of sponsors and partnerships, which constitute a significant part of the revenues of these three teams; a look at the jerseys reveals a hierarchy of sponsorships that can significantly influence the annual budget.

Sponsorships

Juventus, one of the most recognized football teams in the world, grosses around 57 million euros through sponsorships. The car manufacturer Jeep plays the role of main sponsor, with an investment of 46 million per year; Bitget and Cygames, two companies operating in the trading and tech sectors, complete the list, bringing the total to 57 million. The Bianconeri, thanks to their global reputation built over the years and the recent string of 9 consecutive championships, manage to maintain high-value sponsorship agreements.

Inter, despite being behind Juventus in terms of revenue, are not to be underestimated: the Nerazzurri team earns around 25 million euros a year, excluding bonuses. The partnership with the Paramount+ streaming service is around 15 million, while sponsors such asecommerce Ebay (5 million euros) and workwear manufacturer U-Power (5 million euros) contribute to the total. Although it does not reach the heights of Juventus, Inter still demonstrates a solid presence in the sponsor market.

Milan, on the other hand, has higher revenues than its Nerazzurri cousins, with around 42 million euros. Emirates, the airline of the Arab Emirate of Dubai, plays the role of main sponsor, with a contract worth 30 million euros per year; the sponsorships of WeFox (insurance platform) and BitMEX (crypto and trading) represent, however, a value of approximately 5 million euros per season each. This combination of sponsorships helped make Milan a financial giant in the Italian football landscape.

An interesting aspect to note is the variety of the product sectors of the sponsors that these teams cultivate: the presence of many companies operating in the digital sector is still prevalent, although compared to recent years the more vertical ones in cryptocurrencies have decidedly declined.

The technical sponsor

The technical sponsorships are another key element to take into consideration, given that they have a significant impact on overall seasonal revenues. Juventus, thanks to the partnership with Adidas, grosses 51 million a year; is among the top ten in Europe in terms of revenues from the technical sponsor. Inter, with the contract with Nike, earns 30 million, the same figure also for Milan, linked to Puma. Numbers that are decidedly higher than the other Italian teams: for example, Roma, with the 5 million contract with Adidas, follows at a safe distance.

A more in-depth analysis reveals that teams are not limited to shirt sponsorships: off-pitch initiatives are also important, such as the active presence of Paramount+ in the presentations of Inter’s new signings, demonstrating how partnerships can extend beyond the playing field, helping to create additional revenue opportunities.

It therefore seems clear that the diversification of the sponsors’ product sectors and the initiatives outside the pitch indicate a growing awareness of the teams in exploring new frontiers of opportunities. In a context where football merges with business, the ability of teams to capitalize not only on talent on the pitch, but also commercial relationships inside and outside the stadium, becomes crucial to maintaining their elite position in Italian football and beyond.

