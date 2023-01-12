original title:

Iraqi Supreme Judiciary Council Chairman: Evidence Sufficient for Trump’s Arrest Warrant

On the third anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad by the US military, the Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant for US President Trump who ordered the attack on the 6th local time. The chairman of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council recently reiterated in his speech that there is sufficient evidence for Iraq to issue a warrant for Trump’s arrest.

On January 3, 2020, Soleimani, a senior Iranian general, and Muhandis, the deputy commander of the “People’s Mobilization Organization” of the Iraqi militia, were attacked and killed by U.S. drones near Baghdad International Airport. The attack, ordered by then U.S. President Donald Trump, sparked strong protests from Iraq and Iran.

Legal Experts: Trump Should Be Responsible for Soleimani Killing

The chairman of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council recently delivered a speech, reiterating that the evidence for Trump’s arrest warrant is sufficient, and legal action will be taken against all those involved in this crime, regardless of their status. Tamimi, an Iraqi legal expert, said that the arrest warrant was issued in accordance with the procedures and that Trump should be responsible for the attack.

Ali Tamimi, an expert on Iraqi law:Trump was a co-conspirator in the attack, and warrants can be issued in the presence or absence of the person involved.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, the highest judicial body in Iraq, said the arrest warrant indicated that Iraq accused Trump of “premeditated murder.” Legal expert Tamimi said the attack three years ago violated international conventions and laws. After issuing the arrest warrant, Iraq can also resort to the United Nations and take necessary international measures to protect its own rights and interests. It is reported that a UN special rapporteur has submitted a report to the UN Human Rights Council, arguing that the US military’s attack on killing Soleimani, Muhandis and others violated international law.

Ali Tamimi, an expert on Iraqi law:Iraq can appeal to the United Nations Security Council to protest this crime by the United States, and (Iraq) will not lose this right with the passage of time. Iraq can also take the matter to international courts to achieve justice.