It is also known which eight clubs will fight for the cup in the Champions League.

Source: Profimedia

All matches of the round of 16 of the Champions League have been completed. It is also known which eight clubs continue the competition and who still remains in the competition for the “early cup”. The trophy that will be chased by the teams that managed to pass the first hurdle in the knockout phase of the elite competition. The following clubs are concerned: Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester City, Benfica, Milan, Chelsea, Inter and Bayern Munich.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on the same day, Friday 17 March at 12 noon in Nyon, meaning that the balls will be drawn twice. Then it will be known who will play with whom until the very end. The final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul (Turkey). The quarter-final matches will be played on April 11 and 12, the second legs are scheduled for April 18 and 19. The semi-finals will be played on May 9 and 10, and the second leg on May 16 and 17.

As for the most important information related to this draw, the most important is that there are no restrictions. So clubs from the same countries can meet. Also, teams that were already rivals in the group stage of the competition can also play. The title is defended by Real, who beat Liverpool in Paris in the final last season.