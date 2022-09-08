It is a long history of absolutism, despotism, blood and hedonism, that of Charles I and his son Charles IItwo absolute sovereigns who bore the same name as the current one Carlo IIIwho succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in these hours.

The two went up to the Corte di San Giacomo in the second half of the seventeenth century, leaving an indelible mark on the institutional framework of the time with completely unpredictable and unexpected consequences.

Carlo I Stuart: the fight against parliament and the beheading

Charles I became king of England, Scotland, Ireland and France from 27 March 1625 until his death by beheading on 30 January 1649. A fervent supporter of the divine right of kings, just like his father James I and the paternal grandmother Maria Stuartin the first phase of his reign he was engaged in a tough power struggle against the English Parliament, which resolutely opposed his absolutist aspirations to suppress the use of the Magna Carta.





Political and religious tensions erupted in the English civil war: against him the forces of Parliament clashed, which opposed his attempts to increase his power in an absolutist sense, and the Puritans, who were hostile to his religious policies. The war ended in one defeat for Carloche fu caught, processed, condemned e executed on charges of high treason.

The monarchy was abolished and a republic was founded in its place, which however, with the death of the main leader of the revolution, Oliver Cromwell, quickly went into crisis, allowing Charles II, son of Charles I, to restore the monarchical regime.

Charles II Stuart, the cheerful monarch

Charles II was also known by the name Merrie Monarch (cheerful monarch), to underline the climate of hedonism of his court and the general relief provided by the return to a situation of normality after the republican experience with the Cromwells and the Puritans.

He died of a stroke in 1685, aged 54.

(Ansa)