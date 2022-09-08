The third victory in five games, 90-56 over the British, is worth for the Azzurri from Pozzecco the fourth place in the group and the challenge to the MVP Nba Jokic. In double figures Fontecchio, Datome, Melli and Ricci

The Italy of basketball closes the first phase of the 2022 European Championship, which was played at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, with a 90-56 victory over Great Britain. The third success in five games means that the Azzurri are in fourth place in the group behind Greece, Ukraine and Croatia: in the eighths on Sunday in Berlin, Pozzecco’s men will thus challenge Serbia’s two-time Nba mvp Nikola Jokic, before Group D. The framework of the eighths: Saturday Turkey-France, Slovenia-Belgium, Germany-Montenegro, Spain-Lithuania; Sunday Greece-Czech Republic, Ukraine-Poland, Finland-Croatia, Serbia-Italy.

The match — Attacked the game with a 10-0 partial in the first 200 seconds pushed by Fontecchio, and resumed at 16-15 at 6 ‘, Italy definitively took off with a 7-0 animated by Melli at the end of the second useful quarter to go to rest on +10. Then widened the gap in the return to the field at 52-37 in the 22nd minute, for the Azzurri it ended up in the goleada with a 13-0 at the turn of the last two quarters to close in crescendo up to the maximum advantage of the final 90-56. Top scorers Simone Fontecchio with 18 points, Luigi Datome with 13, Nicolò Melli with 11 and Giampaolo Ricci with 10. For the British 18 points from Hesson and 12 from Wheatle. See also Serie A, the slow motion of Atalanta-Fiorentina and Napoli-Juve: decisive Var

British mourning — In front, as mentioned, Great Britain, greeted at the moment of the national anthems by the performance of God Save The Queen on a day that is certainly not trivial, that of the death of Queen Elizabeth. The match, which arrived at the end of the British day of mourning for the farewell to the sovereign, was opened by the minute of silence observed by the two teams before the tap-off and welcomed by the Mediolanum Forum of Assago in religious silence, then closed with a heartfelt applause.

