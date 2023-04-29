ChatGpt, login back in Italy: it works again, agreement reached with the Privacy Guarantor

“HI!” the user writes. “I’m glad to hear that! I’m here to help you with anything you need. What can I do for you today?” he replied the artificial intelligence of ChatGpt which returns to work also in Italy. The questions posed by the Privacy Guarantor have been resolved to adapt the service to European regulations on the protection of personal data (Gdpr). He communicates it OpenAI, the Californian company that created ChatGpt, two days before the deadline, April 30thimposed by the Guarantor to comply with the rules.

On April 12, the Guarantor had sent OpenAi a series of points on transparency and treatment of sensitive information to be complied with. And he took the first steps, the fundamental ones. As soon as you log in, a appears screen showing the privacy policies more clearly (previously you accessed the question space immediately after logging in). Then he asks to tick the‘age. Also included a form with which European citizens – even non-users – they can ask to have their personal data excluded from algorithm trainingthe deletion of incorrect information. And so ChatGpt is back online in Italy too. ChatGpt is available again to our users in Italy, we are excited to welcome them back and remain committed to protecting their privacy,” the company said, as reported by Repubblica.

IThe blockade had arrived on March 31st after the decision of the Guarantor to force OpenAI to no longer touch the data of Italians, noting a series of violations of the legislation on sensitive information, a measure following which the American company had decided to shut down ChatGpt. Thus began a negotiation between the parties. Meanwhile ChatGpt ended up under the magnifying glass of other countries for the same reasons and so OpenAi had to adapt. It has already released a ChatGpt update in recent days that allows users to disable chat history, in order to exclude conversation data from algorithm training. “The authority expresses its satisfaction with the measures undertaken (…) steps forward to combine technological progress with respect for rights and hopes that society will continue along this path”, wrote the Guarantor in a note.

However, there are still other things to fix. For example, organize an information campaign by May 15 on the rights of users and non-users and propose an age filtering system by next November with real verification of the users’ date of birth. In the meantime, the investigation by the Italian Guarantor and the one coordinated at European level will continue and could lead to further provisions in terms of provacy. But the list of things to do to comply with the European rules for ChatGpt could be extended with the AiActa sort of decalogue on how artificial intelligence should be which provides for principles of risk identification and mitigation, human control, non-discrimination and transparency, even with the publication of the list of copyrighted materials used to train the algorithms.