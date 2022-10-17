[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Zeyu Hong Kong comprehensive report) The epidemic has lasted for nearly 3 years in Hong Kong. Chen Jialiang, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of CUHK, attended a TV program on the 16th, saying that the virus has been changing, and its spreading power It will continue to increase, but the lethality to people will weaken. It is estimated that the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise in the future, but the severe disease and mortality may not increase together. He also estimated that over one million people in Hong Kong have been affected by the “long-term new crown” to varying degrees, and called on the authorities to pay attention and set up special specialist clinics. In addition, the Centre for Health Protection announced that there were 5,564 new confirmed cases in Hong Kong, and 5 new patients died in public hospitals.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong launched a three-month study on the “long COVID-19” in July, with the goal of recruiting 10,000 recovered people to accept an online questionnaire. Chen Jialiang pointed out that nearly 7,000 people have participated so far, and it was initially found that 70% of the people had persistent “long new crown” symptoms during the interview period. It is estimated that there are more than one million people in Hong Kong affected by “long new crown” symptoms to varying degrees. He also pointed out that only 20-30% of the respondents said they could recover automatically.

Chen Jialiang mentioned that 40% of the interviewees suffered from poor memory, inability to concentrate, or multi-organ influence, 3-4% of the respondents suffered from emotional problems such as insomnia, anxiety and depression, and some people suffered from shortness of breath, gastrointestinal problems and hair loss. Call on the government to face up to the “long new crown” and set up a special specialist clinic to deal with it.

Chen Jialiang also pointed out that the virus continues to develop and new variants emerge. If the virus is to coexist with humans, the lethality of the virus will decrease, but at the same time, the transmission power will increase. Following this trend, the number of confirmed cases will increase in the future, but there will be no increase in serious and fatal cases. I hope the government can relax immigration and social distancing policies.

Ten residential homes report confirmed cases

In addition, the Centre for Health Protection announced that as of 0:00 on the 16th, there were 5,564 new confirmed cases in Hong Kong, including 5,179 local cases and 385 imported cases. Among imported cases in Hong Kong, the Department of Health has detected a total of 55 cases of XBB, 4 cases of BA.2.75.2, 1 case of BA.4.6 and 5 cases of the BQ.1.1 subfamily.

In terms of residential care homes, 10 residential care homes have reported confirmed cases, including 8 residential care homes for the elderly. Among them, 12 residents and 1 residential staff were diagnosed with confirmed cases, and 30 residents and 2 staff were classified as close contacts; 2 A total of 2 confirmed cases were found in two residential care homes for the disabled, involving 2 residents, and 5 residents were classified as close contacts.

The 16th was a holiday, and the school did not report any cases. However, there were 2 schools and 2 classes in total that needed to be suspended for 7 days.

Another patient diagnosed at Castle Peak Hospital

According to the Hospital Authority, as of 0:00 on the 16th, five more confirmed patients have died in public hospitals. 241 confirmed cases were admitted to hospital, and a total of 1,666 confirmed cases were hospitalized. Eight critical patients and 10 critical patients were added, bringing the total to 20 critical patients and 25 critical patients, of which eight critical patients are receiving intensive care.

The Hospital Authority announced that two patients aged 50 and 60 in the adult psychiatric female ward of Castle Peak Hospital were diagnosed on October 14. After follow-up investigation, the hospital found an additional 39-year-old patient on October 15. A 70-year-old patient in the male ward of the forensic psychiatry was diagnosed on October 13. After follow-up investigation, the hospital found that two more patients aged 35 and 38 were diagnosed on October 14. The hospital is investigating the connection between the cases.

A 68-year-old patient in a male ward of the Nursing Department of the Tsz Nursing Home in Shatin was found to be diagnosed on October 15. After follow-up investigation, it was found that two more patients aged 51 and 68 were diagnosed in the same ward. Authorities said the patient is being treated in isolation and is in stable condition. Relevant wards have been suspended for receiving new cases and visiting arrangements, and have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

So far, there have been 973,243 positive nucleic acid test cases and 864,605 ​​positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, with 10,273 deaths. ◇

Responsible editor: Li Wei