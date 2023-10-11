Home » Chevron Shuts Down Natural Gas Field in Israel at Request of Authorities
World

Chevron Shuts Down Natural Gas Field in Israel at Request of Authorities

by admin
Chevron Shuts Down Natural Gas Field in Israel at Request of Authorities

Chevron has announced the closure of its Tamar natural gas field off the coast of Israel, following a request from local authorities. The closure comes just two days after Hamas fighters launched a deadly attack on the country. The Tamar field, which covers 70% of Israel’s energy needs for electricity generation, is located 24 meters off Israel’s southern coast. A prolonged shutdown could have negative consequences on Israeli gas exports to neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan, as well as complicate the global gas market. For now, Chevron will continue to supply gas to its customers in Israel and the region from the larger Leviathan platform. Chevron spokeswoman Sally Jones emphasized the company’s focus on the safe and reliable supply of natural gas and prioritizing the safety of staff, communities, and the environment. The closure of the Tamar field, combined with heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas, has led to a rise in gas prices in Europe. However, experts point out that other factors, such as the temporary closure of a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea and planned industrial action by liquefied natural gas (LNG) workers in Australia, have also contributed to the price increase. Although the closure of the Tamar field may put upward pressure on European gas prices, the overall impact on the global gas market is expected to be limited as Israel is not a major supplier. The most immediate impact will be felt by neighboring countries Jordan and Egypt, which import significant amounts of gas supply from the Tamar platform. A prolonged disruption at Tamar could force Israel to divert gas produced at the Leviathan platform to its domestic market, potentially affecting Jordan’s gas supply. Additionally, Egypt’s ability to increase its LNG exports and earn foreign currency would be reduced if Tamar remains closed. The International Energy Agency has highlighted the need for Egypt to import gas from Israel to meet its domestic demand and maintain its LNG export ambitions.

You may also like

CoD and the other titles will arrive in...

Gaza, population seeks refuge in hospitals. The journalist’s...

Russia Fails to Regain Seat in UN Human...

The Cat Empire, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

5G Private Network for the Smart Port WINDTRE...

Cuban Regime Prosecutes Critical Intellectual Alina Bárbara López...

Blinken deletes call for cease-fire – breaking news

Terrorists on motorbikes and hang gliders, children used...

The Daughters of Charity Leave El Rincón de...

Argentina, currency in free fall on the eve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy