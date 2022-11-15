Home World Chicago convenience store robbery clerk and robber shoot each other dead – yqqlm
　　Overseas Network, November 15th According to the “New York Post” report on November 14, a convenience store in Chicago, the United States was robbed by robbers at gunpoint on the evening of the 11th. The clerk and the robber shot at each other and both died.

Store worker Ali Hassan, 63, and robber Nicholas Williams, 24, died in the incident, police said. After Williams entered the convenience store, he took out a pistol and attempted to robbery. Hassan also took out a pistol from his waist and hit Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire, hitting Hassan in the chest and back. Williams then fled the store, but collapsed to his death a block away.

Hassan was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Hassan is a Palestinian immigrant. Police found three guns during a search of the convenience store, and in addition to Hassan and Williams’ guns, a third gun was found behind the counter. (Overseas Network Li Fang)

　　　

