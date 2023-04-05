Home World Children’s cream is not for mature skin Magazine
Why is baby cream dangerous for mature skin?

Source: MONDO/Zora Ćirković

What do you do when you feel like it? skintoo dry on the face and practically “tightens” you? Do you also reach for the thick and greasy “baby” cream faster and better to soften it? Any dermatologist will tell you that you are making a big mistake. Your skin needs moisture, not oil. But this is not the only reason why this type of grease is bad for the face, especially if it is a matter of mature skin.

Russian dermatologist Olesija Panchenko explained why baby cream is not suitable for dry, mature skin, and neither is pore-clogging powder.

“These types of creams will additionally dry out mature, often dry skin, even though it doesn’t seem that way when you apply it to your face. And if you happen to have oily skin, you will create an even bigger problem,” says Pančenko and adds: “Such creams do not suit your type your skin and can clog pores and cause inflammation.”

The expert also pointed out that baby powder, which many women use to relieve skin irritation, also worsens her condition.

“Baby powder can also cause acne and comedones (closed pimples). It also clogs the pores on the face and is definitely not suitable for facial skin,” said the expert.

