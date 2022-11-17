Being a First Lady is tough. You play a difficult and complicated role. You appear, you exist, you are observed but at the same time you have to stay in the background, avoid overshadowing your husband. You can, you have to support him but he is the one who commands, who leads a country. And then, in the new millennium, what is the point of this figure that is more of a frame than of substance? In addition to being outdated, antiquated, it ends up canceling your professional autonomy, clipping all your aspirations, ideas, life plans if not that of being the background in ceremonies and official receptions.