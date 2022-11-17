The negative streak was broken by the sound of goals: the girls of the Dolomiti Bellunesi started again at a thousand per hour, with five away. Specifically, in Carbonera, where the group coached by Francesco Pellicanò played a very authorial poker game. And stamped the fourth success in the championship of Excellence. Now the “Women” are sixth, in a very short classification: just think that second place is only two lengths away.

TENACITY

For this reason, Sandra Sommariva and her companions have no intention of stopping. On the contrary, they intend to give continuity to the victory in the Treviso area. And they are preparing to face Virtus Padova, in what is to all intents and purposes a direct confrontation (appointment on Sunday 20, 2.30 pm, at the municipal stadium of Sedico): yes, because Virtus is fourth and has a point more than to the Dolomites. Which see the possibility of putting the arrow. And to overtake. Also taking advantage of Alice Borsoi’s tenacity: «I started playing about ten years ago with Keralpen Belluno and, after trying various roles, I found the one that best reflected my characteristics. I’m right back. I think I’m pretty fast and I’m not afraid of getting hurt. In general, I try in every way not to let any opponent pass and, when I fall, I always get up».

SHARING

Alice Borsoi interprets every game with deep commitment and emotional transport. Or rather, every training session: «Football for me is passion and sharing. It is both in bad times and in those of happiness. When I’m on the pitch I forget everything that’s out there. I only think about giving my best: not so much for myself as for her companions ». The point of reference is the captain: «Sandra Sommariva is very important within a splendid group».

VISIBILITY

Alice and the others are happy to be part of the Dolomite family.

«Unfortunately, even today, women’s football is still not well regarded. But, thanks to landing in the Belluno Dolomites, we have good prospects ahead. And a great opportunity for visibility. After all, we too know how to play and we put a lot of grit and passion into it».