Chile rejects draft constitution in referendum

[Global Times Special Correspondent Muzhi]According to data released by the Chilean Electoral Commission on the 5th, in the referendum on the new constitution held on the 4th, 61.9% of the voters opposed the adoption of the new constitution, and 38.1% of the voters voted in favor, which means that the new constitution will be will not take effect, and the current constitution will remain in place.

According to a report by Bloomberg on the 5th, critics believe that although the draft new constitution focuses on inequality in Chile, reforms in other areas are too “radical” – the new constitution may inhibit investment and economic growth, leading to tension between powers The power of checks and balances has weakened; the new constitution’s protection of indigenous peoples may instead divide Chile; Chile has rich copper and lithium deposits, but the stricter environmental protection rules in the new constitution may hit Chilean mining industry.

In October 2020, Chile held a referendum. Nearly 80% of the people supported the revision of the constitution and chose a “constitutional assembly” composed of all elected representatives to formulate a new constitution. However, the draft of the new constitution submitted by the “Constitutional Assembly” in July this year was finally rejected in a referendum on September 4. (Author: Muzhi)