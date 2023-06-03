Home » China: Austin’s Statements in Dialogue at Shangri-Lai Are Deliberately Confrontational | Info
The United States is inciting confrontation for its own selfish purposes by making false accusations against China during the Shangri-Lai Dialogue, a Chinese military official said today.

Source: Chinese media group

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, deputy chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Central Military Commission, said that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is trying to strengthen the hegemonic position of the US and provoke a bloc confrontation by advocating an Indo-Pacific strategy in his speeches.
Austin also said at a conference in Singapore that he was deeply concerned about China‘s unwillingness to enter into dialogue and that negotiations were necessary to prevent a crisis.
Jing pointed out that the Taiwan issue is related to China‘s core interests and will not tolerate any compromises. The People’s Liberation Army of China is always ready to fight and will always resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

