A 7-year-old girl and three women – aged 54, 48 and 41 – were injured in a shooting near a church in central London. The local media reported it, specifying that the shots would have been fired from a moving vehicle at around 1.30 pm local time (2.30 pm in Italy) while a funeral was in progress in St Aloysius RC Church, in Euston. The shooting occurred on Phoenix Road.

The three women are currently in hospital and the 48-year-old is in serious condition, potentially putting her at risk of losing her life. The child’s condition is not known. The BBC reports that no arrests have been made but that the investigators have invited anyone with video material or CCTV to contact them