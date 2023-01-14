The feeling is that the matured defeat says much more than the result. And it can also weigh in perspective.

Jurgen Klopp takes three from Brighton and his Liverpool sink towards the middle of the table. The Liverpool coach, speaking to the BBC microphones, does not hide his concern about what happened against De Zerbi’s team but also gives the feeling of being emptied in the face of a crisis that has the appearance of the ineluctability of a team at the end cycle.

DOMINATED — Liverpool were dominated from start to finish. I’ve never seen anything like this.” I’m really frustrated. A bad afternoon. Really bad. I can’t remember a worse game than this one. I can’t remember a single good moment in this game. Brighton were the better team, they deserved to win the game. Today I saw a match between an organized team and one that wasn’t. I can imagine how happy they were to meet us today. We made everything too easy for them, losing too many balls without maintaining concentration and distance between the departments, they always put us in half, I’ve seen the worst possible”.

IS — Liverpool appeared in disarray. And even Klopp gave the feeling of having let go. "I also thought about making some changes during the match but we probably wouldn't have shifted the team's momentum much. If you don't win one-on-one in the middle of the pitch and regularly lose the ball, there's no formation or solution than to reverse course. A match like this cannot be recovered. I am sorry for the result but if you ask me for a turning point I cannot give the answers they would like to hear after a match like this. We just have to work and find solutions with the options that we have available".

FUTURE — Difficult to imagine a future with these premises. The feeling is that the matured defeat says much more than the result. And it can also weigh in perspective. “What I saw today is a team with low self-esteem and self-confidence. Yet the same players took to the field who often starred in exceptional games. Obviously I’m worried, it would be impossible not to be worried after a game like this it set off so many alarm bells.”

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 6:33 pm)

