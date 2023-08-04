Home » China Bans Underage Internet at Night: Here’s Why
Internet access to minors in China will be cut off and smartphone use will be restricted at night: new rules announced today provide for this and will come into force starting September 2 for anyone under the age of 18 from 10pm to 6am in the morning.

There is also a maximum time on the use of mobile phones, divided by age group: 40 minutes maximum every 24 hours for children under the age of eight and two hours for those aged 16 or 17.
The rules, drawn up by the Cyberspace Administration of China (Cac), allow parents to circumvent the limits if they want to, but are aimed above all at avoiding forms of internet addiction among minors, promoting web content suitable for minors and also preventing disinformation, with the aim of «creating a positive online environment».

