China Calls for Ceasefire in Israeli-Gaza Conflict

BEIJING – The Chinese government has urged for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China‘s support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“China‘s position on this matter is consistent. We always believe that dialogue and negotiation are essential to solve the problem,” said Mao Ning. “We ask all parties for a ceasefire and an end to the fighting as soon as possible to avoid further deterioration of the situation.”

China, which has always maintained a stance in favor of justice, hopes to see peaceful coexistence and shared security and development between Palestine and Israel. “The fundamental way to achieve this is to apply the two-state solution,” stressed Mao Ning.

Expressing deep sadness for the civilian victims in the conflict, Mao Ning condemned the actions that targeted civilian populations. “China opposes actions that expand conflicts and undermine regional stability,” he emphasized, while urging the international community to play a practical role in reducing tensions.

According to Mao Ning, restarting peace talks, implementing the two-state solution, and resolving reasonable concerns through political means are the key to breaking the cycle of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. “China will continue to work with the international community to achieve this objective,” he added.

The Chinese government’s call for a ceasefire comes amid escalating violence in the region, with both sides refusing to back down. China‘s support for a two-state solution echoes the sentiments of other international actors, who have also called for an end to the bloodshed and a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.