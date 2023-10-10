Honduras Faces 25 Pending Extradition Requests for Drug Trafficking-Related Individuals

Honduras Faces 25 Pending Extradition Requests for Drug Trafficking

Honduras has received approximately 25 extradition requests for individuals suspected of drug trafficking, both nationals and foreigners, according to the country’s Minister of Security, Gustavo Sánchez. In a press conference on Monday, Sánchez stated that some of these suspects are likely no longer in Honduras, but their arrest warrants remain pending.

Sánchez emphasized that there are no prominent public figures among the requested extraditions. However, he did not disclose the identities of the individuals sought for extradition or the countries requesting their return. These pending cases add to the already significant number of Hondurans extradited to the United States.

To date, Honduras has extradited 39 Hondurans to the US, including former president Juan Orlando Hernández, who served from 2014 to 2022, and former director of the National Police, Juan Carlos Bonilla. Hernández, extradited in April 2022, is set to stand trial in New York for drug trafficking and weapons charges. His brother, former deputy Juan Antonio Hernández, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 for drug trafficking.

In June of this year, María Mendoza, also known as “La Patrona,” became the latest Honduran to be extradited to the United States. Arrested in Guatemala, she was handed over to Honduran authorities at the El Florido border point and is now facing trial on four charges of immigrant trafficking and money laundering. Notably, Mendoza is the first Honduran woman charged with human trafficking.

Authorities revealed that Mendoza will be tried in the Arizona State Court for offenses related to “conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal immigrants (undocumented) for profit” and “conspiracy to launder money.”

In previous years, Marlen Griselda Amaya, the wife of José Inocente Valle, a member of a family allegedly involved in criminal activities in the western part of Honduras, and Herlinda Bobadilla, leader of the Bobadilla Montes clan, were extradited in 2014 and 2022, respectively.

Honduras authorized the extradition of its citizens at the request of other countries in 2012 following a constitutional reform. The move aimed to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen international cooperation in combating organized crime.

The extradition process plays a vital role in holding criminals accountable for their actions and preventing Honduras from becoming a safe haven for drug traffickers seeking to evade justice.

