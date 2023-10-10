The New Yamaha Montage M: A Synthesis Powerhouse with Surprising Software Integration and Enhanced Usability

The new Yamaha Montage M synthesizer is set to revolutionize the world of music production with its innovative features and enhanced capabilities. Building on the success of previous models, the Montage M offers a range of improvements that make it a versatile and powerful tool for musicians and producers.

One of the most exciting new features of the Montage M is the Expanded Softsynth Plugin (ESP), which allows users to integrate the synthesizer into their DAW environments. This “in the box” version offers seamless integration and opens up a world of editing and sound manipulation possibilities. Available from January 2024 at no additional cost for Montage M users, ESP is set to change the way musicians work with their synthesizers.

Additionally, the Montage M introduces the ability to designate the desired channel for each of its 16 parts. This feature allows for greater flexibility in both internal and external control, making it easier to configure MIDI parameters and create custom keyboard zones. With the ability to represent all keyboard activity on a single MIDI channel, the Montage M offers unparalleled control and versatility.

Another highly anticipated addition to the Montage M is the AN-X synthesis engine. Based on analog subtractive synthesis modeling, the AN-X provides a new sound generation system that adds polyphony without consuming voices from other strategies. With 16 voices available, the AN-X is perfect for creating analog-inspired sounds that are characteristic and unique.

The Montage M also includes the FM-X synthesis engine, which offers traditional FM synthesis capabilities with an “easy” view that simplifies the programming process. With 8 operators and 88 algorithms, the FM-X allows for complex sound manipulation and compatibility with DX-7 sounds. The addition of FM-X, AN-X, and AWM2 (Advanced Wave Memory 2) synthesis engines ensures that the Montage M covers a vast range of sonic possibilities.

In terms of hardware, the Montage M features a renewed panel design that enhances usability and agility. The addition of a secondary screen provides shortcuts and graphical representation of parameters, making it easy to navigate through different modules. Six rotary controls below the main screen offer precise parameter adjustments, further improving usability.

Furthermore, the Montage M boasts improved audio quality with enhanced specifications in terms of noise, distortion, crosstalk, dynamic range, and phase response. The analog output section of the Montage M is considered superior to previous models, offering greater quality in the mids and bass frequencies.

Overall, the Yamaha Montage M synthesizer is a game-changer in the world of music production. With its innovative features, enhanced synthesis capabilities, and improved usability, the Montage M is set to become a staple in studios and on stages worldwide.

