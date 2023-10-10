Home » Adrian Gonzalez Makes Triumphant Return to Dodger Stadium, Throws First Pitch
Adrián González, former major league slugger, returned to Dodger Stadium on Monday to the cheers of fans who adored him during his time with the team. González, who was an integral part of the Dodgers’ offense from 2012 to 2017, threw the ceremonial first pitch at Game 2 of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During his tenure with the Dodgers, González hit 107 of his 317 career home runs. As the team’s first baseman, he helped lead them to five consecutive NL West titles from 2013 to 2017. In 30 postseason games with the Dodgers, González hit seven home runs, showcasing his power and skill in clutch situations.

González had an impressive 15-season career in the Major Leagues, playing for teams such as the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and the Dodgers. In addition to his 317 home runs, he finished his career with 1,202 RBIs, an OPS of .843, and an OPS+ of 129.

His return to Dodger Stadium was a special moment for both González and the fans, as they were able to celebrate his contributions to the team and relive the memories of his successful seasons. As he threw the first pitch, the crowd showed their appreciation for “The Titan” and his impact on the Dodgers organization.

Overall, Adrián González’s return to Dodger Stadium served as a reminder of his impact as a player and the lasting legacy he left with the team. It was a memorable moment for fans, as they were able to honor one of the Dodgers’ most beloved players of the past decade.

