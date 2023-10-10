Home » Cricket World Cup, English openers storm batting against Bangladesh
Cricket World Cup, English openers storm batting against Bangladesh

Cricket World Cup, English openers storm batting against Bangladesh

Dharamshala (Ummt News) England’s batting continues against Bangladesh in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
David Milan and Jonny Bairstow opened the innings for England and both completed fifty in 9 overs while charging the Bangladeshi bowler with the bat.
The match between the two teams is being played at the Dharamshala Stadium in India.
Earlier, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had won the toss and invited England to bat first.
It should be noted that this is the second match between the two teams, earlier England was defeated by New Zealand in their first match while Bangladesh won their first match.

